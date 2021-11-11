Snowcat Ridge: Florida’s first snow park reopens with new attractions

TAMPA (WFLA) – Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park has opened up its doors to visitors for the holiday season with new attractions.

New additions include an ice skating rink called the Crystal Ribbon, which is an outdoor ice skating oval for beginners to grab some skates and glide across the ice. Ice skates are not included with the cost of admission, but can be rented. Guests can also bring their own ice skates.

The Snowy Slopes snow tubing is back now with new upgrades that were made over the past 10 months.

“The 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill that has been improved. We’ve added lanes to it, we’ve made it faster, we’ve made it safer – it’s a lot of fun,” Snowcat Ridge Spokesperson Winston McDaniel said.

Another new feature for 2021 is the “Eskimo Outpost,” a way for guests to book private igloos for parties and events.

Igloo rentals include a 500-square-foot igloo, a fire pit and bottled water. The igloos feature indoor and outdoor seating for 20 to 25 people.

Last year, Snowcat Ridge opened in Dade City as Florida’s very first snow park. The attraction announced soon after opening that operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn’t produce enough snow.

Pasco County later shut down the park temporarily for code violations, citing threats to public safety including building, plumbing and electrical violations. The park reopened days later after addressing the county’s concerns.

“Bringing snow to Florida, we found out, was a very hard thing to do, so we learned a lot of things last year. We’ve submitted everything we needed to submit and have passed all the inspections,” McDaniel said.

Tickets for the snow park start at $26.95. Kids under 2 years old do not need a general admission ticket. For more information, visit the website here.

The park will be open through March 2022.