DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Brrrr! Snow is coming to Tampa Bay for the first time with an all-new winter wonderland adventure.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross has the latest on Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park in Dade City, which opens Friday at 3 p.m.

The park has a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot snow-covered Arctic Igloo.

The snow tubing hill, Snowy Slopes, is 60-feet-tall and 400-feet-long, with a pair of Magic Carpet lifts that will whisk you and your snow tubes to the top of the hill. You can ride in a single, tandem or family-style tube down Snowy Slopes.

In the Arctic Igloo, you can build snowmen or snow castles out of real snow. It will also have a kid-sized snow hill for little ones.

The park will also feature a magical music and light show on Snowy Slopes each evening, visible from the Alpine Village, which features its own Holiday Market.

Snowcat Ridge is located at 27839 Saint Joe Road. Tickets cost between $24.95 and $39.95.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Snowcat Ridge in Dade City.

LATEST STORIES: