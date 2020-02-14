Sneak peek of track as Supercross races into Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is where the best riders in the world compete.

The 17-round schedule is making a stop at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 15 for the first time as the series goes east to Tampa.

The home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will allow a more open track layout.

This is the second time Supercross will be held in Tampa since its first time back in the day.

You can get up close and personal with your favorite riders at Fan Fest from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Supercross Live.

