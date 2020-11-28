Shop local, enjoy family fun at Winter Village in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On the biggest shopping day of the year, it’s important to support Tampa Bay’s local businesses.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to the Winter Village to check everyone off your holiday list.

Winter Village is a beloved holiday tradition built up every year at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.

New this year, the village will feature the Winter Village Choo-Choo, a 12-seat, three-car trackless train that will make 10-minute loops around the park during the light show. Train cars will be limited to one family at a time and will be sanitized between rides. It will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Making its annual return, the 5,000 square-foot ice skating rink will operate at half capacity and tickets must be bought online in advance to eliminate ticket lines.

All skaters must wear masks, and ground decals will help them follow social distancing guidelines.

After dark, a holiday light show will light up the trees from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Winter Village will run through Jan. 3, visit www.wintervillagetampa.com/ to learn more.