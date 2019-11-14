Set a playdate! ‘Playable city’ coming to downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Clearwater is coming to life like never before.
Urban Conga is a design firm bringing the idea of a “playable city” to our own backyard.
Playable cities use creative and interactive installations and design in public spaces to engage the community and increase social interaction.
This will offer a unique route to achieve that goal, adding social value that impacts a city’s identity, health and even economic prosperity.
You can check out the development of Clearwater’s playable city at the design space downtown at the corner Cleaveland and Oceola.
On Nov. 22, Clearwater is hosting an event for you to get a hands-on experience to help build these ideas. Click here to learn more.
Here are some ideas your neighbors have already come up with:
- laser target wall
- interactive street map
- solar powered pathways that power fans
- percussion wall
- garbage can that says “Thank you!” when trash goes in
- sidewalks light up to teach dance steps
- DIY t-shirt and sticker press
- light reduced glass for people with sensitivity
- instructional ASL videos at bus stops to learn while you wait
CLICK HERE to learn more about Urban Conga’s playable cities.
