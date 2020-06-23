‘Senior Connection’ gets older adults out and in touch with loved ones

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – People around Tampa Bay are itching to get out and about, and that includes our beloved seniors.

As Florida reopened, Synergy Homecare started a new initiative to make sure older adults got out and about.

After being cooped up for months, “Senior Connection” helps those who may be isolated feel appreciated.

The seniors in the program are now able to safely go for a drive, get an ice cream cone, maybe even enjoy the sunset on a beach.

The homecare group hopes this will help older adults keep their spirits high when away from loved ones.

Synergy Homecare in Venice CEO Jeff Tremblay told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the best way for families to stay connected to their loved ones is just by picking up the phone.

He said a lot of people are just happy with a phone call and now Zoom has made seeing the face of your loved ones even easier.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Synergy Homecare in Venice.