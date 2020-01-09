See horses play on sand at first-ever St. Pete Beach Polo Classic

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Game of Kings is coming to Florida’s iconic Pink Palace.

The first-ever St. Pete Beach Polo Classic will have horses galloping on the sand during matches this weekend.

All full 3 on 3 beach polo matches will encompass four Chukkas each and will include professional polo teams and scoring.

The two-day Beach Polo Classic will be at the Don CeSar on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

In the tournament seating viewing area, spectators can watch the matches and enjoy a cash bar cocktail service.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the St. Pete Beach Polo Classic at the Don Cesar.

LATEST LIVING LOCAL STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss