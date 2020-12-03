Holidays at LEGOLAND: See festive shows, treats and twinkling lights

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Ho ho ho! The Holidays at LEGOLAND is in full swing this month.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the all-new shows and sweet treats.

This year you can celebrate the holidays the LEGOLAND way.

This jolly time of year has seasonal shows and treats, special LEGO characters and twinkling lights.

Watch the fireworks fill the sky during Holidays at LEGOLAND and Kids’ New Year’s Party on Dec. 31.

To learn more about the event, visit LEGOLAND’s website.

LATEST STORIES: