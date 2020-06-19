See fan-favorite movie by boat at John’s Pass Sandbar tonight

JOHN’S PASS SANDBAR, Fla. (WFLA) – A fun family activity like never before is hitting the water tonight.

Warner Performance Marine is throwing a movie night by boat.

As a family of movie buffs, the boat enthusiasts are bringing a fan-favorite flick to a large screen in the water.

The 1980s flick “Summer Rental” will light up the night in the Tampa Bay water.

Warner Performance Marine told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross they just wanted to do something fun for people.

Owner Sam Warner said it will be just laughs and good times to away from the chaotic world.

Find the Movie By Boat Night at John’s Pass Sandbar starting around 6:30-7 tonight.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Movie By Boat Night from Warner Performance Marine.

