Scream-A-Geddon returns to Dade City with spooky new attraction

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Scream-A-Geddon has returned to Dade City for the seventh time on Friday to kick off the spooky Halloween season.

“Get away and come out with your friends and get scared, have a good time all Halloween,” Scream-A-Geddon Marketing Manager Winston McDaniel said.

The horror park will feature the new Bloodwater Bayou attraction. There are five other haunted attractions visitors can walk through dark passages, fog, and even strobe lights while being scared.

“Bloodwater Bayou, it’s a voodoo-themed house deep in the woods. So you walk out there in the woods with all your friends and hopefully make it out alive,” McDaniel said.

Two of the park’s attractions are “interactive.” Guests who choose to participate will be given a glow necklace.

“Our actors at that point can touch you, remove you from your group, and put you in a spot one-on-one where you get your own little personal scare,” McDaniel said.

Face coverings are not required but are recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated.

Only Scream-A-Geddon employees may wear costumes and face paint, due to security and safety reasons.

Scream-A-Geddon begins Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 31. Hours and ticket information can be found on their website.