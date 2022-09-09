DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA)- Although Halloween is not until next month, a lot of you may already be ready for a spooky season full of chills and thrills.

Scream-A-Geddon returned to Dade City on Friday with terrifying attractions that are sure to make your skin crawl.

“So we’ve taken a lot of these houses and reimagined them in small ways to make them more interesting this year, new cast, everything feels totally different,” Scream-A-Geddon Marketing Manager Winston McDaniel said.

The horror park will have six haunted attractions, including last year’s debut of “Bloodwater Bayou”. “Rage 3D, “Zombie Paintball Assault”, “Ravenhill Asylum“, “Blackpool Prison”, “Demon’s Revenge” and “Blackpool Prison” are also returning.

“Two of those haunted attractions are actually interactive in which you can opt into an experience where actors will then be able to touch you or move you from your group,” McDaniel said.

Thrill-seekers can expect upgrades to the park’s “Monster Midway” full of roaming characters, as well as new food and beverage options.

Scream-A-Geddon is opens on Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 31. Tickets start at $26.95 and are available online.

For a full calendar of dates and times, click here.