SCREAM-A-GEDDON brings night terrors to Tampa Bay with new haunted house

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Just when you thought 2020 could not get any scarier, be prepared to be scared in a fun way.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s deranged and demonic creatures will be turned loose starting Sept. 11 to torture Tampa Bay.

Venture into SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s most grueling and blood-pumping haunted attractions like Rage 3D, Demon’s Revenge, Blackpool Prison, Zombie Paintball Assault, Deadwoods and brand-new haunted attraction, Ravenhill Asylum.

If you make through the asylum, don’t forget to stop by Bonzo’s Beer Garden for a cold draft beer.

CLICK HERE to learn more about SCREAM-A-GEDDON.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

