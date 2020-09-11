SCREAM-A-GEDDON brings night terrors to Tampa Bay with new haunted house

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Just when you thought 2020 could not get any scarier, be prepared to be scared in a fun way.
SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s deranged and demonic creatures will be turned loose starting Sept. 11 to torture Tampa Bay.
Venture into SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s most grueling and blood-pumping haunted attractions like Rage 3D, Demon’s Revenge, Blackpool Prison, Zombie Paintball Assault, Deadwoods and brand-new haunted attraction, Ravenhill Asylum.
If you make through the asylum, don’t forget to stop by Bonzo’s Beer Garden for a cold draft beer.
CLICK HERE to learn more about SCREAM-A-GEDDON.
