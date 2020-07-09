Scoop up some scallops this summer! Season begins in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Scallop season is here for parts of Tampa Bay and if you’re hoping to find these hidden gems here are some tips and tricks.

To join this natural easter egg hunt you’ll need a mask, fins and snorkel before you hit the water.

You’re looking for a shell-like creature about 5 feet deep in the grass beds of salt or freshwater.

The key is crystal clear water and a bucket full of patience.

Harvesting Florida’s bay scallops is a popular summertime activity you can do while social distancing.

Scalloping expert Paul Cross told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross family time has never been so exciting in Crystal River.

Scallop season lasts until Sept. 24 in Citrus and Hernando Counties and is open for 10 days starting the third Friday of July in Pasco County.

