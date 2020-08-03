Saving Our Seniors helps older adults get medical equipment and meals

LIVE NOW /
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit started as a passion project and has grown into a major resource for medical equipment and meals.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shares the inspiring story of “Saving Our Seniors”.

Kelli Casto has worked for four years to fill the gap between medicare and no care.

Her non-profit helps older adults get access to necessary medical equipment for free.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the one-woman-show is also finding new ways to help all older adults.

She paired up with Feeding Tampa Bay to package frozen meals to those who can’t otherwise get food.

Now, Casto is working around the clock to deliver 14 meals to seniors who have no one else.

Saving Our Seniors serves Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Saving Our Seniors.

