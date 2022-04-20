SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- Dozens of Sailor Circus Academy students in Sarasota have been preparing for their 73rd annual spring performance that will kick off Thursday.

‘The Greatest Little Show On Earth’ will feature several acts that include aerial silks, flying trapeze, high wire, juggling and even clowning.

“Everyone does gymnastics or soccer, like you can always go to a soccer game or a school event but circus is definitely very unique in that way. It’s a different type of art,” Sailor Circus Academy Student Emma Clarke said.

The Sailor Circus Academy is the Circus Arts Conservatory’s after-school circus training program for students ages 8-18.

You can come to watch ‘The Greatest Little Show On Earth’ Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m, and on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sailor Circus Arena in Sarasota.

Tickets range from $20 – $35. Additional information can be found on the Circus Arts Conservatory’s website.