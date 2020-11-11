Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show to help local artists showcase work

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show is hoping to help local artists showcase their work this weekend.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a sneak peek.

Up to 80 professional artists whose work is original and personally handmade will be presented at the Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show.

All disciplines of artwork will be featured including, painting, sculpting, jewelry and more.

While at the show be sure to visit the Youth Art Competition for grades K-8 or ages 5 to 13.

The organization hopes this show will help local artists because as their moto goes, “See Art, Love Art, Buy Art!”

The Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show will take place at the Phillippi Estate Park in Sarasota on Nov. 14 and 15.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show.