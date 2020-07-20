Tampa Bay YMCAs offering FREE swim lessons in August

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – YMCAs around Tampa Bay are gearing up for an intense safety around water program that’s free for all families.

The Safety Around Water lessons teach kids to be comfortable in the water and focuses on life-saving skills.

Kids will learn essential skills like blowing bubbles, rolling onto their backs and floating.

The four-day program, which begins on Aug. 3, will help kids progress quickly in a short amount of time.

It will also teach parents about all the layers of protection from the importance of pool gates and door alarms.

YMCA Aquatics Executive Amanda Walker told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s important for all kids to have access to these lessons.

“We really want to take away the barriers for why children may not get into swim lessons,” Walker said. “To teach these life-saving skills.”

The program is free for all families at the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA, the YMCA of Suncoast and the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the free Safety Around Water lessons.