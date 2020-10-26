‘Rock the Dock’ brings virtual DJ show to Tampa Bay for a good cause

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Rock the Dock” brought a virtual DJ show to Tampa Bay for a good cause.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the 70s disco-themed dance party from the comfort and safety of your own living room.

A new phenomenon hit Tampa like never before by going virtual.

The signature “Rock the Dock” event by Chapters Health Foundation collaborated with a world-famous DJ by the name of DJ Kopec.

The 70s disco-themed virtual dance party in your own home hoped to raise over $432,000 for Pediatric Palliative Care.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “Rock the Dock”.