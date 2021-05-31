Riverview summer camp teaches kids discipline, self-confidence through martial arts

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Summer break kicked off for kids in Tampa Bay, leaving many parents scrambling to keep them occupied.

If your kids are looking for something to do this summer, there are plenty of summer camps in the area that will keep them busy.

Oliver Martial Arts Academy in Riverview has spots available for the full summer months or on a week-by-week basis.

OMA is family owned and teaches students about discipline, self-confidence and respect through martial arts.

“If a kid is bullying you or if a kid is bullying another person, I can defend them or I can defend myself and I know how to do it,” OMA Senpai Rafi Oliver said.

Rafi’s father, Sensei Rafael Oliver, teaches the art of Shotokan, a style of Karate, at OMA earned his Black Belt Certification in 1992.

“For many kids that start off maybe shy or introverted, karate helps not only bring out their confidence but their inner tiger within them. Also it helps them maintain their behavior or burn off any excess energy that may be causing them to act out,” OMA Senpai Ian Stewart said.

For more information about summer camp, you can head to OMA’s website.