Race down St. Pete streets in real IndyCar at Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix speeds into St. Petersburg on Friday, but some of the race cars have already done a few laps around town.

The two-seater cars will lead the races in downtown St. Pete when the starting flags wave at the Grand Prix.

Locals will get the chance to climb in behind the driver and reach speeds only allowed on the tracks. Passengers can feel G-forces at 180 mph during this ride of a lifetime.

The Indy Racing Experience IndyCar Ride lets you feel what it’s like to be in a real racecar.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross checked it out in downtown St. Pete.

Watch the video above to see!

Officials said the Firestone Grand Prix will still begin on Friday, March 13 but will be closed to spectators.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Indy Racing Experience Indycar Ride.

