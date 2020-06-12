Resources at Hillsborough County Library help kids understand diversity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It can be tough for kids to understand everything happening in our world today from the coronavirus outbreak to protests.

But the Hillsborough County Library has tons of resources to help.

The Hillsborough County Library says kids tend to fall behind during the summertime when they are out of school.

So the library has put together summer reading lists based on grade to keep kids sharp.

There are also resources to help parents explain to kids the events happening in our world today.

The Hillsborough County Library created a diversity reading list to give everyone access to materials like old newspapers and biographies of black leaders.

The Hillsborough County Library told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross reading can help change our world.

Hillsborough County Library Learning Experiences Manager Matthew Davide said the more you read, the more equipped you will be to face whatever life has to throw at us.

The Hillsborough County Library has these resources available online and for curbside pick up.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Hillsborough County Library.