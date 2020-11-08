Renaissance Festival charges into Sarasota with jousting & turkey legs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An all-new Renaissance Festival is riding into Sarasota fairgrounds.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to the show for jousting and turkey legs.

The SunCoast Renaissance Festival charges into the Sarasota Fairgrounds this fall with a full cast of colorful medieval characters, music, dancing, food, drink and treats for the whole family. S

The nine-day Sarasota festival will have 35 top national acts on 15 stages, 85 artisan merchants with handcrafted wares, two food courts, four taverns, rides and games.

Patrons can immerse themselves in history and fantasy with five different period encampments including, Vikings, Pirates, The Royal Privateers, The Highland Trading Company and Black Rose.

The Renaissance Festival in Sarasota will run each weekend from Nov. 7 to Nov. 29.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Sarasota Renaissance Festival.