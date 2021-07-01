‘Red, White & Kaboom’ celebration in Lakeland to benefit local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend T. Corp Red, White & Kaboom Independence Celebration in Lakeland this Saturday.

This is a free event but organizers are asking residents attending to bring non-perishable food items with them to donate to a local non-profit organization.

The donations will benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE) that serves Lakeland, Bartow, Mulberry and Ft. Meade. Their goal is to help elderly persons continue living independently and safely in their own home.

“We’ll have the VISTE panel truck here, you can’t miss it, it will be a rolling billboard. We’ll also have shopping carts strategically placed around the park,” City of Lakeland Director of Communications Kevin Cook said.

If you cannot bring donations with you, you can text FEEDLAKELAND to 50155, enter the amount you would like to donate then click on the link provided and fill out your information.

The Red, White & Kaboom Celebration will kick off with live music and food trucks. Visitors can bring their own coolers but are being asked not to have any glass containers.

“People are pent up and they really want to celebrate the nation’s independence, they just want to get out and it’s going to be an awesome night,” Cook said.

The celebration will be happening at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade on July 3 starting at 6 pm. The fireworks show will begin at 9 pm.