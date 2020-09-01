TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit is hoping to bring smiles to Tampa Bay through a stem of kindness.
8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how Random Acts of Flowers was created to help spread joy.
Random Acts of Flowers takes unwanted arrangements or flowers that were unsold and creates a new life for them.
Flowers are deconstructed and rearranged for those who need it most.
The organization delivers the beautiful bouquets to hospitals around Tampa Bay to lift patients spirits.
You can learn more about Random Acts of Flowers on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Random Acts of Flowers brings smiles to Tampa Bay hospitals
- ‘Bayshore Babe’ handbags bring new fashion trend to Tampa Bay
- Venice Theatre virtual classes help kids shine this school year
- Forget-Me-Not animal rescue saves Tampa Bay’s biggest pups from kill shelters
- Future tech gurus learn code to build robots, websites at ‘theCoderSchool’