Pumpkin Patch pops up at Hyde Park Village for good cause

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a special place popping up in town for you to embrace all things fall.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the pumpkin patch and family fun now at Hyde Park Village.

The annual Pumpkin Patch returns to Hyde Park Village with a socially distant spin.

Pop by the patch to find your perfect pumpkin – with everything from big to small and even specially decorated.

Proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch to benefit The Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

You can check it out through Halloween, Oct. 31.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Pumpkin Patch at Hyde Park Village.