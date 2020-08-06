Polk Museum of Art searches for ‘Art of This Moment’ creations from local artists

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all artists! The Polk Museum of Art wants to see what you can create.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross explains how you can be a part of this online exhibition, “Hindsight 2020: Art of This Moment”.

Seeking art produced since March 2020, Hindsight 2020 aims to be a truly contemporary exhibition capturing and documenting diverse ideas in our new reality in nearly real-time.

The museum is looking for any type of art medium related but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, experiences in isolation, social justice, the Black Lives Matter movement and any other aspect of this novel 21st century moment.

The Polk Museum of Art hopes this exhibition will help all of us reflect.

Submissions will be accepted until August 31. Works selected to be part of Hindsight 2020 will be featured as part of the virtual exhibition on the Polk Museum of Art website.

This call is open only to artists living in the immediate Central Florida area, including the following counties: Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Polk, Hillsborough, and Pinellas.

The Museum encourages artists of all ages and skill levels to apply.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Hindsight 2020: Art of This Moment” at the Polk Museum of Art.