Play in snow and see 3,000 new animals at The Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean all of the fun has to end.

While kids are on break and you’re trying to fit in fun family time, there is plenty to see and do at The Florida Aquarium.

The aquarium in Tampa has 3,000 new animals making a splash since last year.

Winter weather has arrived at The Florida Aquarium and if you’re looking to see the snow, you don’t even have to leave Florida.

Snow Days is back to help fill the activity gap between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

In the snow play area, an ice company puts ice through a wood-chipper to create about 65 tons of snow for kids to play in, including an ice slide.

Jump into the snow starting Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The Florida Aquarium will be open during regular business hours as well from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

