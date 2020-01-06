Play ball! Buddy Baseball tees up on new inclusive field

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to play ball!

The City of Temple Terrace and Buddy Baseball opened a handicapped accessible field so every kid can enjoy the American pastime.

On Monday, players and buddies joined the celebration to play the first game on the new fields.

Buddy Baseball is a non-competitive recreational league for boys and girls with special needs where players are paired with a buddy to assist them on the field.

At the start of season 21 in September 2019, the league has grown to 20 teams with more than 100 different schools participating.

Since the start in 2009, the league has been playing on traditional clay and sod softball fields which can be challenging for children with mobility issues.

Currently, there are no other synthetic turf baseball fields in Hillsborough County for children with special needs.

Players now have a baseball field that is wheelchair accessible, safer for play and allow even more opportunities for children with special needs and mobility issues to play baseball.

The project was funded by the State of Florida and Hillsborough County.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Buddy Baseball.

