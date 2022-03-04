Plant City cattle farm offering tours where you can pet friendly cows

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Cow Creek Farm is a homegrown cattle farm in Plant City that started specializing in breeding and raising Scottish Highland cattle in 2015.

The farm offers tours for individuals and families who want to learn more about what it takes to care for the fluffy cows.

“We have a lot of kids that have come and have never been around animals. We love getting to have them as their first experience,” Cow Creek Farm Cattleman Nate Turner said.

Visitors are encouraged to take pictures with and pet the cows. Treats will be provided for visitors to feed the friendly animals.

There are also dozens of other farm animals on the farm, including goats, donkeys, bunnies and even three alpacas.

“This is a safe environment, it’s a lot of fun it’s a lot easier to really get up and close with them and interact and learn about them,” Turner said.

According to the American Highland Cattle Association, the breed is known to be docile, calm and adaptable.

Cow Creek Farm in Plant City was the first registered Highland farm in Florida in 2015.

Tickets to tour Cow Creek Farm are still available for March 6, March 12-13, March 19-20 and March 26-27. Check out their website to purchase tickets.