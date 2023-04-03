CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will kick off on the shores of Clearwater Beach this Friday.

Fourteen sand sculptors from across the world are already showcasing their skills. Several of them have already started building their masterpieces on the beach.

“Everything about sand sculptures appeals to me. I love the fact that that it’s a really, really quick medium. You get to work really, really big and get an amazing result,” said sand sculptor Karen Fralich from Toronto.

The festival theme this year is “A Blast From the Past: A Nostalgic Time Travel Back to the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.”

“I love it when people come in and they see what we’ve done, and you see their eyes just get really, really, really big. You can see their imaginations running wild,” Fralich said.

The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival runs from April 7 to April 23. Check out the event website for additional ticket information.