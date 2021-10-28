Pied Piper’s Haunted Carnival to kick off at Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Come one, come all. The first annual Pied Piper’s Haunted Carnival will be up and running for four days packed with spooky entertainment and live performances, including DJ Carnage.

The 200,000 square-foot space next to Armature Works will be packed with rides, like a Ferris Wheel and merry-go-round, as well as delectable food and live music.

Live performances will include:

  • Thursday: Soul Circus Cowboys
  • Friday: DJ Carnage
  • Saturday: Duke Dumont
  • Halloween: Malaa

Throughout the afternoon, visitors can expect fun for the whole family. Adults and children are encouraged to show up dressed up in their Halloween costumes. There is an opportunity to enter a costume contest for a chance to win $10,000 in cash and prizes.

According to event organizers, the carnival will be transforming into an “elevated risqué spooky experience” after 7 p.m. for adults.

Pied Piper Productions is partnering with Heartbeat International Foundation during the Haunted Carnival. Proceeds will benefit their mission to save lives by providing cardiovascular implantable devices and treatment to patients in need.

You can visit Pied Piper’s Haunted Carnival on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Carnival is rain or shine.

