SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — As strawberry season wraps up in Tampa Bay, blueberry season has already started and will run through the month of May.

Albritton Fruit Farms is located in Sarasota and has opened up their blueberry fields for visitors to check out.

“Even though we commercially harvest, we’re able to keep a level playing field with the U-Pick,” Albritton Fruit Farms U-Pick Operator Sarah Albritton said. “We’re glad to provide somewhere for the families to come.”

Albritton also said the blueberry field on the family owned and operated farm was planted in 2015. They currently have 60,000 plants of four different varieties.

“My husband is sixth generation and hopefully, we’d like to pass it on to our children, so it’s kind of like a family legacy for us,” Albritton said.

This year, the farm was hit hard by the freezing temperatures during the winter, which is why the family wants to encourage visitors to help support the U-Pick.

“We don’t have, unfortunately, overhead protection so 26 degrees is the lowest number that we got in the field. Some of the varieties are 100% lost,” Albritton said.

You can visit the U-Pick on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s located about five miles east of I-75 on SR-72.

Blueberries are $6.50 per pound and sunflowers are $2 per stem.