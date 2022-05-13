BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Flowers are in bloom all across Tampa Bay, and Hunsader Farms in Manatee County is open for visitors to pick their own.

Hunsader Farms has been a family-owned and operated business for more than 50 years. It’s located east of I-75 on CR-675 in Bradenton.

Their U-Pick sunflower fields first opened in 2020.

Wildflowers and zinnias were then added in 2021. Hunsader Farms usually sees tens of thousands of visitors in their flower fields every season.

“A lot of people say it’s like therapy. We have some people that come out here for hours just to walk around,” Hunsader Farms Manager Rachel Hunsader said.



It costs $2 per person to enter and U-Pick prices are:

$5 per Styrofoam cup worth of wildflowers and zinnias

$7 per souvenir cup worth of wildflowers/zinnias

$1 per yellow sunflower

$3 per red, purple, chocolate, orange sunflower

“We love seeing moms and dads bring out their kids. They’ll even bring out their grandparents. All ages come out here and we love watching everyone make memories,” Rachel Hunsader said.

The Hunsader Farms U-pick Flower Field is located at 5500 CR-675 in Bradenton. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.