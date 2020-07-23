Peter’s Florida Seafood helps keep local fishermen on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many businesses are struggling since the coronavirus outbreak, including the huge fishing industry right here in Tampa Bay.

Peter’s Florida Seafood hopes to change the way people eat from the ocean.

Fish are plucked from Tampa bay waterways and brought straight to you.

The homegrown company’s goal is to keep local fishermen out on the water.

Since the coronavirus outbreak the small business is also helping feed at risk kids.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how Peter’s Florida Seafood is making a difference in our community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Peter’s Florida Seafood.

