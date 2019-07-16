Pet Paradise, a pawfect getaway for four-legged friends

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pet Paradise is an all-new resort designed for your best furry friend to be pampered while you’re away.

Pet Paradise has everything from boarding, to grooming, to vet services and more.

This is different than other doggy daycares because it offers a one-stop-shop with quality and convenient pet care with comfort for owners

Your greatest pal can play during the day on Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For overnight guest boarding, dogs start at $48 per night and cats start at $30 per night.

Pet Paradise is located at 10411 Portal Crossing in Lakewood Ranch in the Bradenton area.