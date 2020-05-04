Paper Source in Hyde Park Village takes steps to reopen safely

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A staple shopping area in Tampa is taking things one day at a time, as we all are.

Hyde Park Village is a beloved area full of different businesses that each have plans to re-open.

Paper source is a one-stop-shop for all of your gifting needs.

The tampa store has presents, gift wrapping, invitations and more.

But the coronavirus outbreak kept the store completely dark and forced not only customers out the door but also employees.

As the company takes steps to reopen, it launched a call-in order system for curbside pick up.

Tampa’s Paper Source manager, Casey Miller, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the store will open slow and steady but when it does it’ll be great.

Miller said she is most looking forward to that opening day. Just swinging those doors open again, greeting customers and her team back.

For now, you can place orders over the phone and have it delivered straight to you.

