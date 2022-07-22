LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – If you love exploring the great outdoors, make sure to check out this event in Tampa Bay this weekend.

The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo has returned to Lakeland to feature the latest in hunting gear, equipment and products for those planning their next adventure.

The three day event will also have seminars available about archery and an educational show about reptiles.

Archer Bryon Ferguson is scheduled to showcase his skills during several seminars and teach others about the benefits of archery.

“Number one, it’s good exercise. Number two, it’s good exercise for the brain. The endorphins that kick in when you make a good shot, that helps to ward off disease like Alzheimer’s,” Ferguson said.

Expo organizers expect thousands of people to attend this weekend. About 100 regional and national vendors will also be present for outdoor enthusiast to check out all kinds of equipment.

The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo will take place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Friday from 2-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. Tickets can be found on their website.