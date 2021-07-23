Open Season Sportsman’s Expo returns to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, formerly known as the Big Buck Expo, has returned to Lakeland.

The event will feature the latest in hunting gear, equipment, and products for people looking for their next outdoor adventure.

Seminars will also be held throughout the three-day event on archery, wild game cooking, and even reptile rescue.

Archery Trick Shot Shooter Byron Ferguson will be performing all sorts of unique tricks with a bow and arrow during his show.

“Kids can get educated, you can get educated. There’s people here that are experts in their fields, a lot of different fields. So you can actually get the answer you’re looking for from the expert,” he said.

Several vendors will also be present including Fun Bike Center Motorsports, which sells ATVs, four-wheelers, jet skis, and motorcycles.

“I hope everybody comes out, takes a look at all the vendors that they have out here, there’s a lot of cool stuff,” Fun Bike Center Motorsports Sales Manager Kyle Blackwell said.

The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo is going on at the RP Funding Center on Lime Street on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information about tickets can be found on their website.