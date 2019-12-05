Old Florida Christmas comes to Cracker Country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Travel back in time for an authentic Florida Christmas at Cracker Country.

“Christmas in the Country” at the Florida State Fairgrounds is lighting up Christmas lane like its the turn of the 20th century.

You’ll stroll through the four-acre complex and experience seasonal décor, music and traditions in 13 original buildings.

There, you will find a train depot, historic homes, general store, post office, blacksmith shop and more.

You can try your hand at creating holiday keepsakes like salt dough ornaments, beeswax candles, sachets and cornucopias.

The folks at Cracker Country could also use your help with the everyday chores like churning butter and cleaning laundry with an old-fashioned washboard.

Christmas in the Country will take place on Dec. 14.

