Odyssey Cruises brings business back to Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs are back open for business and one local company is ready to get you out on the water.

Odyssey Cruises is known as the fun boat in town taking you on an adventure in the Gulf of Mexico.

You’ll see dolphins, manatees, birds and more with a captain and Florida wildlife specialist.

As folks load back onto the boat, Odyssey Cruises is taking new precautions with PPE gear for staff and riders asked to wear masks.

Recently, the historic Sponge Docks have looked like a ghost town.

Odyssey Cruises general manager Maureen Collins told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross they are getting back to work with safety in mind.

Collins said since the cruise is outside, it will be a little safer than being cooped up in a building and it is a great time for kids and adults.

Hop on board Odyssey Cruises at the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Odyssey Cruises.

