Not that ‘Impossible’: 8 vegan spots in Tampa Bay for lunch, trying something new

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is so much food to enjoy in Tampa Bay and there’s always something new to try, no matter your diet.

If you’re vegan or looking to try something new while supporting a local business, 8 On Your Side has compiled a list of eight vegan restaurants, delis, bakeries, and other spots around the area.

From Impossible burgers to lettuce wraps, “McBluffins” to vegan pasta and baked goods, there are plenty of places to try across multiple counties.

The list below is not in any particular order. Don’t see your favorite stop on this list? Let us know where you like to grab even the most simple hamburger by emailing online@wfla.com.

Dharma Southern Kitchen

Location: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Avenue, Tampa

Dharma Southern Kitchen also has locations in Orlando and Sanford

Dharma Southern brings plant-based southern comfort to three locations in Florida and one of them is right here in Tampa.

Combos include “The Orange Bird,” a Florida citrus barbeque chicken sandwich topped with slaw and roasted garlic sauce, the “Nashville Hawt” chicken sandwich, and more. Combos come with “fixin’s” and customers can choose from Cajun boiled peanuts, barbeque cauliflower, and “cheesy” curly fries.

You can also scoop up an order of fried chicken, a fried chicken bowl served over garlic-rosemary mashed potatoes, sweet corn, mac n’ cheese, and more.

2. Leaf & Lentil

Location: 2801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

This Sarasota vegan eatery features a changing menu in the heart of Sarasota.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, main plates at Leaf & Lentil included a New Orleans po’boy sandwich, a Portobello Reuben, a quesadilla special with vegan cheese, black beans, onions, poblano peppers, fire-roasted corn with chipotle sauce, and more.

3. Love Food Central

Location: 2057 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

This St. Pete location serves vegan and gluten-free comfort food and is open every day of the week but Tuesday.

The location serves snacks like “G-Mash Lettuce Wraps,” which are wraps with smashed garbanzo salad on two separate romaine leaves, seasoned with lemon juice, sea salt, and paprika. Main dishes on the menu include the “Classic Cheez Burger,” a house made beet and black bean burger with the usual toppings with “cheez” sauce and house made pickles.

Love Food Central also specializes in vegan and gluten-free desserts like soft serve, which is cashew and coconut-based.

4. Sarasota Vegan Deli

Location: 5119 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Other locations can be found in Brandon, Ybor City, and Dunedin

The Sarasota Vegan Deli offers specials, brunch, wraps, burgers, sandwiches, and much more, including an online holiday pre-order menu.

Some of the most popular items to order, according to their website, include two “McBluffins” for $10, a nine-inch Cubano sandwich, and the “Big Whack Classic,” which is an Impossible burger with lettuce, onion, pickle, and “Whack Sauce.” “Cheez” can be added as well. Carries cannoli from “Kaboom Kitchen” can also be found here from time to time.

Kaboom Kitchen also rents space from the Ybor City Vegan Deli location.

5. Vegan International Co. Kitchen and Market

Location: 13751 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa (Pickup and delivery only)

Currently an online kitchen that is available for pickup and delivery only, Vegan International Co. Kitchen and Market was founded under their mission to “conveniently provide delicious vegan food and products at an affordable price.”

They serve “vegan soul plates,” including a “Beyond Chick’n Tender Box” served with French fries and a choice of dipping sauce in addition to ranch and ketchup. The “Gyro Box” comes with gyro seasoned seitan over saffron-infused basmati rice with a side salad, served with their signature coconut milk tzatziki sauce.

6. 3 Dot Dash

Location: 6203 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

This Tampa vegan location serves chik’n and Impossible burgers on Faedo Bakery buns, as well as hoagies and sides of fries and macaroni baked with cashew “cheese” sauce.

3 Dot Dash has weekend specials, available Friday through Sunday (or until meals sell out). Previous specials have included the “Anything for Loaf” Impossible meatloaf sandwich, topped with onion rings and brown gravy on grilled Texas toast. Another special has included “The Weight,” which is a house-made “Dot Dog” made in their house-made batter, covered in chili and cashew “wiz,” topped with pickled jalapeno, fried onion and cilantro.

7. Green Culture

Location: 1420 Seven Springs Boulevard, Trinity

This vegan spot in Pasco County offers food boxes to order, pre-cooked and packaged, a deli, and also a vegan grocery store, including a bakery section.

According to their website, pre-ordered “meal prepped” packaged meals are coming soon.

For dine-in, carry out and delivery, Green Culture offers everything from specialty java, cold-press juice, build-your-own bowls, burgers and hot dogs, tacos and Mex bowls, and much more. Vegan sushi is even available on “sushi Saturdays” at Green Culture.





8. Golden Dinosaurs

Location: 2930 Beach Boulevard S., Gulfport

This Gulfport location’s mains courses include a Cuban sandwich, a “chicken nugget” po’boy, a French Dip with seitan steak, a “chicky” Caesar salad and so much more.

Chili cheese fries, Kombucha, and desserts like cookies, peanut butter pie, and brownies are also on the menu.