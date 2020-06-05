Nik Wallenda’s ‘Daredevil Rally’ drive-in thrill show debuts in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An all-new show with world-famous performers is pulling into Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Nik Wallenda’s “Daredevil Rally” drive-in show will have everything from FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a wheel of steel and a human cannonball.

And if that’s not enough, the “King of the Highwire” will be back at it in his hometown.

Nik Wallenda will walk 30 feet across while being suspended 65 feet in the air with his cousin.

This will be his first performance in Sarasota since the Flying Wallendas’ tragic accident in 2017.

Nik Wallenda told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he feels relief when walking on the hire wire and hopes to share that comfort with others.

He said the world is going through a lot of turmoil right now and if he can make it to the other side of the wire, he believes we’re going to make it to the other side of this time.

Catch the drive-in “Daredevil Rally” at Nathan Benderson Park for the next two weekends.

Showtimes are as followed:

June 5 – 6:30 p.m.

June 6 – 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

June 7 – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

June 11 – 6:30 p.m.

June 12 – 6:30 p.m.

June 13 – 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

June 14 – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

