News Channel 8 School Supply Drive: Here’s how you can donate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is helping Tampa Bay students and teachers kick off the new school year by hosting a school supply drive outside our studio.

There is a desperate need for school supplies and 8 On Your Side is teaming up with the Hillsborough Education Foundation to get families what they need.

“Two-thirds of the students in our community are on free and reduced priced lunch, so the need is huge in Tampa Bay,” Hillsborough Education Foundation Chief Program Officer Anna Corman said. “These school supplies will really benefit teachers and students in our community and go a long way in helping them feel prepared for the school year.”

You can drop off things like backpacks, erasers, colored pencils, notebooks, copy paper, 24-count packs of crayons, dry erase markers, filler paper, etc.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, HEF had to clear its shelves and give out more supplies than normal because students could no longer share materials.

You can drop off school supplies at WFLA’s parking lot on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 200 South Parker Street in Tampa.

I WILL DO THIS IF WE MEET OUR GOAL. @WFLA 🥧 https://t.co/SHO4jiLmZc — Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) August 18, 2021

If you are unable to donate supplies in person, there are several other opportunities to help, you can visit the HEF website to donate funds or purchase needed school supplies on its Amazon Wish List, which ships directly to them.