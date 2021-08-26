New woodshop keeping Tampa Bay senior community busy this summer

A new 1,200 square foot woodshop has opened up at The Estates at Carpenters, a retirement community in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A new 1,200 square-foot woodshop has opened up at The Estates at Carpenters, a retirement community in Lakeland.

The Estates resident Chuck Nash has spent more than a year organizing the place with many of his old favorite tools.

Over a few months, a table saw was added in the middle of the room along with several power tools.

“When I left my single-family residence, where I had my own shop, I would have hated to give up my tools and this as a hobby,” Nash said.

Since opening up the shop, Nash and some of the neighbors have even helped one resident repair a dining table.

Several dozen residents at The Estates have also attended beginner classes that taught them how to create silhouette projects using a scroll saw.

“There’s a myriad of things you can do here at the shop. All the way from small projects, decorative, to furniture projects. You can build bookcases, you can build cabinetry, you can build nightstands, almost anything you can imagine,” Nash said.

If you would like to donate some woodshop supplies or if you have experience with wood crafting and would like to share your skills with this senior community, you can reach out to The Estates at Carpenters through their website.

“My dad was a woodworker and it was something I always enjoyed doing with him and it’s the kind of thing you can do together,” Nash said.