WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A brand new stunt show will be opening up to park visitors at LEGOLAND Florida this weekend called Go Xtreme!

The new attraction will feature impressive tricks on BMX bikes, rollerblades and even a pogo stick.

Go Xtreme!’s storyline takes place on the set of a television show where judges have to choose which stunt performers will make the final cut.

Families also get a chance to be part of the decision-making process as the “live studio audience.”

“I love seeing their face just light up,” Go Xtreme! Performer and World-Record Holding Pogo Athlete Dalton Smith said. “It’s the imagination, you can just see it in their eyes.”

Families can check out Go Xtreme! at LEGOLAND beginning this Saturday through Aug. 6. The show is included with park admission.

Check out the theme park’s website for ticket information.