New programs help Friends of Strays keep kennels clear

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Friends of Strays has all new programs to help our four-legged friends by actually keeping them out of the shelter.

For those struggling to feed and care for their pets, “Safer at Home” donates supplies so you don’t have to surrender your animal.

Programs like “Home to Home” and “Adoption Through Foster” keep strays in loving homes until they are adopted and help the caregivers.

It’s kitten season and the new initiative “Kitten Heroes” gives you the resources to save a baby cat at home.

Friends of Strays Communication Manager Holly Clare told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross this will help keep costs low for the non-profit and create a happier place for our furry friends.

She said the shelter is a depressing place for animals and being in a home allows their personalities to shine to find the best forever home for them.

The shelter can always use more foster parents or help to spread the word of adoptable animals if you want to get involved.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Friends with Strays.