TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- The Pretzel Haus is a new pretzel-themed restaurant that has opened it’s doors in Grand Plaza located in the heart of Carrollwood.

Their menu is taking pretzels to a whole new level. It consists of baked stuffed pretzel sandwiches, pretzel nuggets, jumbo pretzels, pretzel pizza, cheesy garlic loaf and even dessert pretzels.

Pretzel Haus President Nick Agostino said his family has been in the pretzel-making business for about a decade. The idea started when his wife Suzy woke up from a dream one morning.

“She had this dream and said ‘I’m going to start making pretzels.’ We all thought she was crazy. She was in the kitchen, on the counter, just making dough, making pretzels,” Agostino said.

After a while, Suzy Agostino was able to get the recipes just right, coming up with the recipes on the Pretzel Haus menu.

The restaurant has a casual and industrial-themed environment where you can sit down with a group or at the bar for lunch and dinner.

The Pretzel Haus is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can check our their website for their full menu.

Another Pretzel Haus location is expected to open soon in Palm Harbor.