New Port Richey Library book club bags connect kids through reading

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The New Port Richey Public Library is doing something new to connect kids through reading.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how this can help little ones who aren’t seeing their friends as usual in school.

The Book Club Bags were created to get kids as young as kindergarten all the way up to middle school reading and sharing that passion with others.

The local library hopes putting together these Book Club Bags will help your kids feel more connected to their peers.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the New Port Richey Public Library.

