New non-profit program ‘Garfield at Home’ keeps kids safe online

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now, maybe more than ever, it’s important for us to keep our kids safe while online and a local program is reaching kids in a new way.

“Garfield at Home” is a new interactive program to teach kids about online safety.

The latest installment from the Center for Cyber Safety and Education uses the fan-favorite cartoon to get kids to play games, take quizzes and earn badges to advance to web surfing experts.

It’s also a good resource for parents with tips and tricks to keep kids safe while online at home.

Watching for identifying backgrounds and pop-up protectors are just some ways to keep curious kids safe.

Experts say kids can be the most vulnerable while online because they are the most comfortable.

Center for Cyber Safety and Education CEO, Patrick Cravern told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross 40 percent of elementary schoolers are already chatting with strangers online.

Half of those kids have reportedly given out their phone numbers, Cravern said.

The local non-profit is now available online to protect your kids while browsing at home.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “Garfield at Home” by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.