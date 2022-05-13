TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival has been in full swing this Spring and is scheduled to release new menu items this weekend.

The annual event will feature dozens of unique dishes to pair with wine, craft beer and cocktails.

The new dishes include their Flamin’ Hot Cheetos street corn, beef empanadas, citrus flan and a Colombian street dog.

Starting Friday, the festival will celebrate the Latin culture with not only their food, but also their live concerts.

“Our ‘Viva La Música’ Weekend kicks of this weekend all the way through next weekend as part of our Food and Wine Festival,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Director of Marketing Taylor Martin said.

The lineup includes salsa artist Jerry Rivera, Cuban reggaetón duo Gente de Zona, singer-songwriter Olga Tañón and and salsa singer Tito Nieves.

“Within the local region, there is that Latin culture and we’re just embracing that really making sure that there is something for everyone here at our event,”

The Food and Wine Festival is included with park admission and runs through May 22 from noon until the park closes.

Ticket and Sampler Lanyard information can be found on the Busch Gardens website.